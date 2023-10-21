Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: AGAIN SHRUG INVADE FACADE
Answer: The Wall Street investment banker paid for his new bushes with profits from his − HEDGE FUND
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"People of conscience need to break their ties with corporations financing the injustice of climate change." − Desmond Tutu
Cryptoquote
THERE IS NOT ENOUGH TIME TO DO ALL THE NOTHING WE WANT TO DO. − BILL WATERSON
Cryptoquip
POPULAR TUNE WIDELY PLAYED AS A THEME AT COMPETITIVE EATING EVENTS: "WE ARE THE CHOMP-IANS."
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
OUT BAT FOUL GAME BASE FIELD
Lexigo
CRISIS, SPECTRE, EXERT, TITLE, ENAMEL
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TROUBADOUR
REDD
FOOTBALLS
KNEE
AMENITIES
TOPMAST
FILTRATION
Find the Words
Kubok
