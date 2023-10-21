Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: AGAIN SHRUG INVADE FACADE

Answer: The Wall Street investment banker paid for his new bushes with profits from his − HEDGE FUND

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"People of conscience need to break their ties with corporations financing the injustice of climate change." − Desmond Tutu

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THERE IS NOT ENOUGH TIME TO DO ALL THE NOTHING WE WANT TO DO. − BILL WATERSON

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

POPULAR TUNE WIDELY PLAYED AS A THEME AT COMPETITIVE EATING EVENTS: "WE ARE THE CHOMP-IANS."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

OUT BAT FOUL GAME BASE FIELD

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

CRISIS, SPECTRE, EXERT, TITLE, ENAMEL

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

TROUBADOUR REDD FOOTBALLS KNEE AMENITIES TOPMAST FILTRATION

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

