Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: YUCKY KNACK ACTUAL MEDLEY
Answer: The shaggy-haired ox learned to speak and was now a – YAKETY YAK
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Oh yeah, oohing and ahhing, that's how it always starts, but later there's the running and screaming." – Jeff Goldblum
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
PEOPLE WHO THINK THEY KNOW EVERYTHING ARE A GREAT ANNOYANCE TO THOSE OF US WHO DO. – ISAAC ASIMOV
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
THAT LUSTROUS, DARK-PLUMED BIRD HAS A REMARKABLY SURPRISING SONG. IT'S A STARTLING STARLING.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TIN GOLD LEAD IRON LITHIUM
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PUMPS, SPOUT, TUMOR, RESPOND, DESERT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
HEELING
TWEEZES
MARAUDER
DUFFLE
PAGANINI
CHILDHOOD
MAYBE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Cooking dinner outdoors
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 10/22/2022 - USA TODAY