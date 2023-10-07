Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PURGE HARSH SMOOTH VANISH
Answer: They weren't sure if they were going to make it to the summit, but they did have − HIGH HOPES
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"You don't go into anything contemplating failure, because if you did, you wouldn't make it." − Simon Cowell
Cryptoquote
NEVER JUMP IN A PILE OF LEAVES WITH A WET SUCKER. − LINUS, "IT'S THE GREAT PUMPKIN, CHARLIE BROWN"
Cryptoquip
RETRIEVING DOG HAVING CONSIDERABLE EXPERTISE AT DOING SCIENCE EXPERIMENTS: A CHEMISTRY LAB.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
POP SEES PEEP LEVEL REFER
Lexigo
TOTAL, LATITUDE, ELATE, EATING, GANGS
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
NUMERATOR
LONESOME
EQUIP
PACHYDERMS
RHOMBI
PALIDROMIC
ANGLING
Find the Words
Irrigation systems
Kubok
