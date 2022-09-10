Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Sept. 10

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FAINT DICEY SQUASH OUTLET

Answer: The stadium's groundskeeper loved to talk about his job and was happy to – FIELD QUESTIONS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I am more of a New Yorker than ever. ... After September 11th ... I could ... not imagine living anywhere else." – Sigourney Weaver

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

FAILURE IS SIMPLY THE OPPORTUNITY TO BEGIN AGAIN. THIS TIME MORE INTELLIGENTLY. – HENRY FORD

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

HOW DO YOU THINK WINE CORKS AND WEANING PARENTS COULD BE ALIKE? THEY'RE BOTH BOTTLE STOPPERS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BAY SEA COVE LAKE OCEAN HARBOR

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

COACH, HEATED, DEFEAT, TEACHERS, SLOWER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

COPE DEFICIT FORGOTTEN SENSOR SEATTLE CULPRIT STRIATE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Prices are going up

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

