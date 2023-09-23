Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Sept. 23

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: BEGUN TREND DECADE UPKEEP

Answer: Which subway they’d take to their destination was — UNDER DEBATE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Is not this a true autumn day? Just the still melancholy that I love − that makes life and nature harmonize." − George Eliot

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

EVERY LEAF SPEAKS BLISS TO ME, FALLING FROM THE AUTUMN TREE. − EMILY BRONTE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

BABIES' STUFFED TOYS THAT ARE MADE IN THE IMAGE OF CLASSIC COUNTRY SINGER ARNOLD: EDDY BEARS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ONE NINE THREE SEVEN ELEVEN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

Union, NAUSEA, AUGUST, THESIS, STIGMA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. BICOASTAL

  2. NEIGHED

  3. GLASSMAKER

  4. ABDOMINALS

  5. LEAPT

  6. MARQUEES

  7. FLICKA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Expensive day out

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

