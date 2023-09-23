Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Sept. 23
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: BEGUN TREND DECADE UPKEEP
Answer: Which subway they’d take to their destination was — UNDER DEBATE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Is not this a true autumn day? Just the still melancholy that I love − that makes life and nature harmonize." − George Eliot
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
EVERY LEAF SPEAKS BLISS TO ME, FALLING FROM THE AUTUMN TREE. − EMILY BRONTE
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
BABIES' STUFFED TOYS THAT ARE MADE IN THE IMAGE OF CLASSIC COUNTRY SINGER ARNOLD: EDDY BEARS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ONE NINE THREE SEVEN ELEVEN
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
Union, NAUSEA, AUGUST, THESIS, STIGMA
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BICOASTAL
NEIGHED
GLASSMAKER
ABDOMINALS
LEAPT
MARQUEES
FLICKA
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Expensive day out
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
