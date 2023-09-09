Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Sept. 9
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GRANT WOOZY EXPEND INNING
Answer: When they saw that their collie had tunneled his way out, they thought − "DOG-GONE-IT"
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Historically, art and music and writing and film have been one of the only tools that is effective against tyranny." − Zoe Kazan
Cryptoquote
NOBODY GETS BETWEEN ME AND MY MICROPHONE. − SINEAD O'CONNOR
Cryptoquip
THE CHURCHGOERS ARE ALWAYS HAPPY WHEN THAT PARTICULAR GUY SHOWS UP. HE PRAYS WELL WITH OTHERS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TIN NEON LEAD COBALT IODINE
Lexigo
SMASH, HERDED, DESERVE, EASTER, RESIST
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SEPTUPLET
SAXONY
ITEMIZATION
REVIVING
KATHY
STRAND
SHIVERS
Find the Words
Where do you want to go?
Kubok
