Puzzle solutions for Sunday, April 16, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
PANTRY REVERT COSMOS NOGGIN KERNEL INSIST
When the team owner negotiated with the star player, she wasn't sure if he’d – RE-SIGN OR RESIGN
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
COMIC STRIP FEATURING A GROUP OF RELATIVES ALL HAVING CAREETS AS ELECTRICIANS: “THE FAMILY CIRCUITS.”
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BERLIN BEIRUT LISBON DUBLIN VIENNA HAVANA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
FIFTY, YACHT, TACTFUL, LEASES, STITCH
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ENDANGER
ENDOWED
ENDEARMENTS
ENDEMIC
ENDGAME
ENDURING
ENDEAVORS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Aussie right of passage
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
