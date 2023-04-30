Puzzle solutions for Sunday, April 30, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GURNEY CAVORT TRUDGE HINDER HOTTER MISHAP

Answer: To better understand addition, their teacher wanted them to – GIVE IT “SUM” THOUGHT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

I EXPECT THAT WHEN YOU'RE SEEKING LIMITED-TIME WORK IN A CITY NEAR PHOENIX, YOU SHOULD GO TO A TEMPE AGENCY.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CAMEL ZEBRA HORSE MOOSE MOUSE WHALE OTTER TIGER LEMUR

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

VALVE, EVOLVED, DREAMER, REVEALED, DRIVEN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

REPRIMAND ACKNOWLEDGE RELAX HUMBLE SCRAM ATTEMPT EARN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Beautiful words with meaning

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

