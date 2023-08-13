Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SQUARE UTOPIA GOTTEN ODDITY EMBARK POUNCE
Answer: Seeing the ad for the new casino made it possible for him to get — “BETTOR” ACQUAINTED
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
WHAT MIGHT YOU CALL QUITE INTENSE LONGINGS WHICH PEOPLE FEEL FOUR TIMES PER YEAR? QUARTERLY YEARNINGS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BOISE SALEM AUSTIN TOPEKA BOSTON ALBANY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PEPPER, RETRO, OVERT, TEPID, DESTITUTE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TEASED
STEAKS
GATEAU
NESTEA
ASTUTE
EAGLET
TEAMED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Lunchtime powerwalk
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
