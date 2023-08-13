Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

Jumbles: SQUARE UTOPIA GOTTEN ODDITY EMBARK POUNCE

Answer: Seeing the ad for the new casino made it possible for him to get — “BETTOR” ACQUAINTED

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

WHAT MIGHT YOU CALL QUITE INTENSE LONGINGS WHICH PEOPLE FEEL FOUR TIMES PER YEAR? QUARTERLY YEARNINGS.

(Distributed by King Features)

BOISE SALEM AUSTIN TOPEKA BOSTON ALBANY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

PEPPER, RETRO, OVERT, TEPID, DESTITUTE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

TEASED STEAKS GATEAU NESTEA ASTUTE EAGLET TEAMED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Lunchtime powerwalk

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

