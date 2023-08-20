Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
SWITCH FAMILY UNCLOG TYRANT DELETE GENTLE
The older horseback rider who needed help into saddle was — GETTING ON IN YEARS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
IF YOU PICK UP SOMEBODY ELSE'S TRAVEL VALISE INSTEAD OF YOUR OWN, WOULD IT BE A CASE OF MISTAKEN IDENTITY?
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BEAR BOAR GOAT LION MOLE SEAL LYNX DEER WOLF
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
NAVAL, LEANING, GLARE, ERRAND, DIGNIFIED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
IDEAL
MALL
SKIING
FUNDRAISER
AMERICA
WILDER
LIVERPOOL
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
It can be hectic
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 08/20/2023 - USA TODAY