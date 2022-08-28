Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
FIDDLE ENGINE LOOSEN ALPACA MYSTIC EASILY
The meaning of "basically, chiefly, fundamentally" and "inherently" are – ESSENTIALLY THE SAME
Cryptoquip
I'M HAVING A DAYDREAM ABOUT CAROUSING DURING THE MORNING BUGLE CALL. IT'S A REVEILLE REVELRY REVERIE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
IRAQ CUBA OMAN HAITI POLAND IRELAND FINLAND THAILAND
Lexigo
ELEVEN, NERVES, SCREW, WINNER, REVERENCE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MADDUX
JENNINGS
MCFERRIN
CROSS
HOOKS
CRAWFORD
WALKER
Find the Words
Relaxing in the sun
Kubok
