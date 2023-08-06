Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Puzzles: FABRIC EQUITY HEAVEN FERVOR SCRIPT DEVOUR

Answer: The work involved to prepare for the symphony orchestra’s performance was a — CONCERTED EFFORT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

IF THE VERY FIRST BOND PLAYER HAD OWNED A FOOD-PACKING FACTORY, I THINK HE WOULD HAVE DUBBED IT "SEAN CANNERY."

(Distributed by King Features)

Boggle

MAGPIE TOUCAN PARROT CONDOR FALCON TURKEY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

FIFTH, HABITAT, THEME, EMBLEM, MURMUR

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ALBERTA AUSTRALIA ANGOLA ASIA ACCRA ALABAMA ATLANTA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Put these on your avoid list

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 08/06/2023 - USA TODAY