Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

CATCHY FELINE TOFFEE FORMAT VORTEX MYSELF

They knew that the medication was working because of its – EFFECTIVE EFFECT

Cryptoquip

THAT SUSHI CONDIMENT WAS SO SHARPLY PUNGENT IT MADE HIM CRY. YES, THE GUY EATING WASABI WAS SOBBY.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TIN NEON IRON LEAD ARGON BORON CARBON IODINE SILVER

Lexigo

PREFER, REFUSE, ERUPT, TASTE, EUROPE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SOOTHE PACIFY RELIEVE ALLAY MOLLIFY PLACATE ASSUAGE

Find the Words

Some quirky locations

Kubok

