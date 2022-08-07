Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-
-

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

CATCHY    FELINE    TOFFEE    FORMAT    VORTEX    MYSELF

They knew that the medication was working because of its – EFFECTIVE EFFECT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

THAT SUSHI CONDIMENT WAS SO SHARPLY PUNGENT IT MADE HIM CRY. YES, THE GUY EATING WASABI WAS SOBBY.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TIN    NEON    IRON    LEAD    ARGON    BORON    CARBON    IODINE    SILVER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PREFER, REFUSE, ERUPT, TASTE, EUROPE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. SOOTHE

  2. PACIFY

  3. RELIEVE

  4. ALLAY

  5. MOLLIFY

  6. PLACATE

  7. ASSUAGE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Some quirky locations

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today

Recommended Stories