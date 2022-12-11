Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
GYRATE STREWN BATTER GAZEBO WHIMSY FOSSIL
They were skipping rocks on the pond which was just – A STONE'S THROW AWAY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
AFTER THE FILM CRITIC RETURNED FROM A LENGTHY VACATION, HIS SUBSTITUTE SAID "I'VE BEEN RATING FOR YOU."
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PERU MALI ITALY CHILE KENYA HAITI CANADA PANAMA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TASTY, YEARS, STATES, SORCERER, RESTART
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
FOREBODING
IRELAND
SCALENE
DAVIS
CUSTODIAN
ESPN
EJECT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Bought a lemon
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/11/2022 - USA TODAY