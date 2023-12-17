Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023
Answer: UNWISE CATTLE UNHOOK FLAVOR WAFFLE ASSURE
Winter clothing becomes available in stores as autumn clothing — FALLS OUT OF FASHION
Cryptoquip
WHAT COULD ONE CALL A BLESSED RELIGIOUS SISTER IF SHE IS NOW DWELLING IN HEAVEN? NUN OF THE ABOVE.
PUMA HYENA LLAMA ZEBRA PANDA IMPALA GORILLA
ORATOR, ROOTS, STORAGE, EAGLES, SEASON
ATHENS
AMSTERDAM
HELSINKI
MONTREAL
BARCELONA
SYDNEY
LONDON
Smells delicious
