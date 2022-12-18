Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

The Telegraph

Reading Artorius: The Real King Arthur is like being initiated into a New Age mystery cult which promises you revelation after a quest to Avalon. You are led through a cloud of darkness and unknowing. An object (an inscription, or a ring, or a fragment of text) looms out of the fog. The hierophants say a few words. Some of these are banal, most tendentious, or simply baffling. The object recedes into the gloom, and as you are ushered forward, another comes into view. The process is repeated. The