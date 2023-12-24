Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Answer: SUNDAE SUFFIX BEATEN OUTWIT PIGLET RHYTHM
She caught Santa putting gifts under the tree and was in awe of the way he — PRESENTED HIMSELF
Cryptoquip
WHEN SANTA CLAUS WENT BANKRUPT AND BECAME DIRT-POOR, WHAT WAS HIS NEW NAME? SAINT NICKEL-LESS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
MAINE KANSAS NEVADA ARIZONA MONTANA ARKANSAS
Lexigo
ONION, NODES, SENSE, ENDEAVOR, REVISIONS
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ALLIANCE
SHINDIG
REPRIEVE
UNFINISHED
EPITOME
BATTLEMENT
FRUGAL
Find the Words
The fish are biting!
Kubok
