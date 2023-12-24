Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Answer: SUNDAE SUFFIX BEATEN OUTWIT PIGLET RHYTHM

She caught Santa putting gifts under the tree and was in awe of the way he — PRESENTED HIMSELF

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

WHEN SANTA CLAUS WENT BANKRUPT AND BECAME DIRT-POOR, WHAT WAS HIS NEW NAME? SAINT NICKEL-LESS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

MAINE KANSAS NEVADA ARIZONA MONTANA ARKANSAS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ONION, NODES, SENSE, ENDEAVOR, REVISIONS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ALLIANCE SHINDIG REPRIEVE UNFINISHED EPITOME BATTLEMENT FRUGAL

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

The fish are biting!

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/24/2023 - USA TODAY