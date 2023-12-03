Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Answer: ABRUPT VALLEY FEEBLE YONDER SUDDEN HUNGRY
The group of golfers had been pals for years. They’d tee off once — “EVERY-BUDDY” WAS THERE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
WHEN SOME SLICES OF BREAD BECAME STUCK IN AN OVEN FOR SEVERAL MINUTES, ONE OF THEM SHOUTED "WE'RE TOAST!"
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BENIN SPAIN GHANA BRAZIL CANADA ANGOLA LIBERIA ICELAND
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
EATEN, NECTAR, RATED, DESCENDS, STATES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PARKAS
BALACLAVAS
SCARVES
MITTENS
BOOTS
SWEATERS
SNOWSUITS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Growing indigenous plants
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
