Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Answer: ANYHOW BARREL INHALE WRENCH ENTICE WIGGLE

When he proposed to her at 11:59 PM on December 31, they were able to — RING IN THE NEW YEAR

Cryptoquip

IF A MAN WITH ALLERGIES WERE FORCED TO GIVE AWAY HIS DEAR CAT, HE MIGHT SAY, ❝I❜LL NEVER FORGET MEW.❞

OTHER PUZZLES

FIG PEAR PLUM LIME APPLE PEACH GUAVA MANGO LEMON

EASED, DESERTER, READERS, SCREAM, MACADAMIA

7 Little Words

SEATER SETTER SETTEE SETTLE KETTLE NETTLE NESTLE

