Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
HEALTH INFORM KITTEN ENGULF INTACT IRONIC
When she thanked him for not charging her for the repair, he said – THINK NOTHING OF IT
Cryptoquip
IF YOU STUCK LOTS OF SEQUINS TO A PENGUIN'S BODY, WHAT WOULD THE CONSEQUENCE BE? SPARKLING WADDLER.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CONDOR FALCON PARROT MAGPIE ORIOLE PIGEON
Lexigo
AMAZE, ENGAGING, GANGS, SAMBA, AVENGER
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BEETHOVEN
MOZART
BACH
TCHAIKOVSKY
SCHUBERT
CHOPIN
HAYDN
Find the Words
Keeping our air clean
Kubok
