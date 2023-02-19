Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023

Reuters

Russia on Sunday blocked access to The Bell, a news outlet founded by one of Russia's top journalists, the latest website to be taken offline as Moscow cracks down on independent media. Russia has blocked dozens of news sites since it invaded Ukraine last year, often accusing them of publishing "fake" news about what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. The Bell mainly covers business news and was one of the few remaining independent media websites accessible after the authorities blocked Mediazona, Meduza and Novaya Gazeta.