Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

GOPHER    MINNOW    ADRIFT    GLANCE    AFFIRM    UNSURE

They brought over firewood to the couple who had just moved in as a – HOUSEWARMING GIFT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

THAT EMBROIDERED PICTURE OF MY FACE THAT YOU'RE WORKING ON IS MAKING ME APPEAR VERY BAD, DON'T WEAVE ME THIS WAY!

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

COYOTE    RABBIT    MONKEY    GERBIL    BADGER    GIBBON

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PUPIL, LIMPS, STYLIST, TAPES, SEMESTER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. EGOTISM

  2. SODAS

  3. FIZZY

  4. INTERVIEW

  5. BICYCLE

  6. EPSILON

  7. ANYHOW

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

A state of contrasts

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

