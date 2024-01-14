Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Answer: OUTLET WINNER CALLUS WICKED ABSORB KITTEN
When Wilbur asked his brother if their aircraft could make sharp turns, Orville said — I WOULDN’T BANK ON IT
Cryptoquip
IT WOULD BE REALLY FUN TO SEE THAT ABOMINABLE SNOWMAN ENGAGED IN A STREET FIGHT. LET'S GET YETI TO RUMBLE!
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
DRUM HARP LUTE BUGLE FLUTE BANJO TROMBONE
Lexigo
RETRO, OPERATED, DETROIT, TORPEDO, OVERTAKE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
STAYCATION
BRUNCH
SPORK
CHUNNEL
SPANGLISH
NETIQUETTE
MOTEL
Find the Words
Australian Defense Force
Kubok
