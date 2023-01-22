Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumble: EIGHTY OSPREY HYBRID THROWN SPRAIN FLINCH
After using the highest quality feathers to make the pillows, they were – DOWNRIGHT PERFECT
Cryptoquip
WHAT MIGHT ONE CALL PEOPLE WHO CREATE AD CAMPAIGNS FOR PRODUCTS SUCH AS TUMS AND ROLAIDS? RELIEF PITCHERS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
UTAH OHIO IOWA IDAHO MAINE NEVADA HAWAII
Lexigo
ORDERED, DRIVER, ROTATION, NIGHT, TONIC
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BARISTA
BARCODES
BARBECUED
BARBERSHOP
BARCELONA
BARYSHNIKOV
BARNUM
Find the Words
A morning ritual
Kubok
