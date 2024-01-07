Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Answer: ABACUS IODINE PUNDIT GLASSY HOBNOB CRUNCHThe abacus seller who borrowed money to start his business was — COUNTING ON SUCCESS
Cryptoquip
WHEN MR. SIMPSON WALKS IN HIS HOUSE AFTER WORK TO GREET MARGE, I FIGURE HE PROBABLY SAYS, ❝I HONEY, I❜M HOMER!❞
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SUDAN INDIA SPAIN KENYA NEPAL HAITI MALTA ITALY CHINA
Lexigo
JUJUBE, EMBLEMS, SMELL, LILIES, STERILE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
NUISANCE
ARTISAN
BANISTER
PURSES
DAPPER
CHIROGRAPHY
BETROTHAL
Find the Words
Southern states religion
Kubok
