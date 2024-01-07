Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Answer: ABACUS IODINE PUNDIT GLASSY HOBNOB CRUNCHThe abacus seller who borrowed money to start his business was — COUNTING ON SUCCESS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

WHEN MR. SIMPSON WALKS IN HIS HOUSE AFTER WORK TO GREET MARGE, I FIGURE HE PROBABLY SAYS, ❝I HONEY, I❜M HOMER!❞

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SUDAN INDIA SPAIN KENYA NEPAL HAITI MALTA ITALY CHINA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

JUJUBE, EMBLEMS, SMELL, LILIES, STERILE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

NUISANCE ARTISAN BANISTER PURSES DAPPER CHIROGRAPHY BETROTHAL

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Southern states religion

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

