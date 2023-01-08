Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

-
-

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

HERBAL    SPIGOT    EXPOSE    SHAKEN    LOOSEN    ASSIGN

During long battles, King Arthur and his men had some – SLEEPLESS "KNIGHTS"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

WHAT COULD YOU CALL THE FELLOW WHO'S THE MAIN CHARACTER IN A POPULAR DISNEY FILM? A LAD IN "ALADDIN."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TUNA    MULLET    GROUPER    HERRING    SNAPPER    FLOUNDER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

MIMIC, CAMERA, ARCHER, REMAIN, NASAL

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. BANGLES

  2. ACTING

  3. SEUSS

  4. STREATFEILD

  5. DRAGNET

  6. MICHAELS

  7. MITCHELL

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Endless talent

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/08/2023 - USA TODAY

