Puzzle solutions for Sunday, July 10, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: EIGHTY MODEST FRENZY AUBURN UPHELD SKETCH
Answer: Some of his wife's french fries had fallen out and into the bag. It was going to be — FIND-"HERS" KEEP-"HERS"
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
WHAT COULD BE A TERM FOR REALLY SIMILAR-SOUNDING WORDS IN THE ENGLISH DIALECT OF NASSAU? BAHAMA-NYMS
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BAY LAKE COVE POND OCEAN INLET HARBOR
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ELECT, TEACH, HECTIC, CEREAL, LEBANON
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BEEHIVE
DUCKTAIL
BUNS
DREADLOCKS
RACHEL
WEDGE
PIXIE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Escape the ratrace
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today