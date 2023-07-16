Puzzle solutions for Sunday, July 16, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumble: INLAND EMBLEM SKIMPY GLANCE ENGINE INVOKE
Answer: The identical twins didn’t mind resembling each other and in fact — LIKED BEING ALIKE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
BECAUSE THAT GUY PLAYING REVEILLE WAS GETTING PRACTICALLY EVERY NOTE WRONG, HE WAS BUNGLING BUGLING.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LUTE TUBA OBOE HARP FLUTE BANJO GUITAR CLARINET
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
KANSAS, SNAKE, EXUDED, DEVISE, ESSAY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
WELLES
RAFFI
LISA
WARRANTY
LINGER
APPOINTMENT
BEIJING
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
We are spoilt for choice
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 07/16/2023 - USA TODAY