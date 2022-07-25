Puzzle solutions for Sunday, July 24, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

OPPOSE INSIST QUARRY ROTATE UTMOST FORMAL

Learning about your ancestors makes it possible for you to see your – FAMILY TREE'S ROOTS

Cryptoquip

WHEN YOU MEDICALLY SCRUTINIZE SOMEBODY WHO GOT ILL FROM EATING TUBULAR PASTA, ARE YOU PERFORMING ZITI SCAN?

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

EMU OWL LARK HAWK ROOK TERN CROW WREN GOOSE ROBIN

Lexigo

GOUGE, EXTORT, TRACTOR, ROUTER, RETURN

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

MCENROE REITMAN FLEMING GEIGER SOTO PACHELBEL PENN

Find the Words

Historic villages

Kubok

