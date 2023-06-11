Puzzle solutions for Sunday, June 11, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumble: INJURE UNLOCK SMOOTH DISMAL GOBBLE SHADOW
Answer: The employee who was always on Facebook, TikTok, etc. was fired because of all her — SOCIAL “NOTWORKING”
Cryptoquip
IF YOU HAVE A STRONG PREFERENCE FOR ONE PARTICULAR PARKING AREA OVER OTHERS, I GUESS YOU LIKE A LOT A LOT.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LUTE DRUM HARP OBOE BUGLE BANJO FLUTE PIANO GUITAR
Lexigo
HEDGE, EDGIER, RESISTS, SERENE, EIGHT
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
APPETIZER
MARSHAL
CRANK
OVERTURE
TIPOFF
SOLENOID
BACTERIA
Find the Words
Give a helping hand
Kubok
