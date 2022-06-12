Puzzle solutions for Sunday, June 12, 2022

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-
-

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

INVITE    SWITCH    PARLAY    NIBBLE    EXEMPT    FUNNEL

They looked east from their new Denver highrise condo and saw the – PLAINS IN PLAIN VIEW

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

IF CITIZENS OF AZERBAIJAN'S CAPITAL PULL IN LOADS OF MONEY FROM THEIR JOBS, DO THEY MAKE BAKU BUCKS?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

EAGLE    EXILE    EVADE    ELOPE    ERODE    ENSUE    EVOKE    ELUDE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

CATCH, HUTCHES, SHOUT, TAXICAB, BANDANA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. IMITATION

  2. NEVADA

  3. ATLAS

  4. MARATHON

  5. TORTELLI

  6. BRACELET

  7. MANIFEST

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Watching for danger

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories