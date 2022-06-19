Puzzle solutions for Sunday, June 19, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
LOTION ADMIRE POETIC INLAND UNPAID THROAT
The fact that he was a good dad was obvious and – APPARENT TO ALL
Cryptoquip
IF LATE-NIGHT HOST JIMMY WERE ON THE CURB ADJACENT TO A HIGHWAY, WHAT WOULD PEOPLE SEE? FALLON BY THE WAYSIDE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BADGER JAGUAR MONKEY BEAVER COUGAR FERRET
Lexigo
IRISH, HEART, TRIES, SUBSIST, TEXTURE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SPONTANEOUS
FURIOUS
OVERSTUFFED
EQUIVOCATE
ECONOMIZE
WEALTHY
HIDDEN
Find the Words
Mine usually runs out
Kubok
