Puzzle solutions for Sunday, June 25, 2023

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumble: FLASHY TAMPER BATTEN ADJOIN PODIUM EXTENT

Answer: The clock hadn’t been invented yet, but it was — JUST A MATTER OF TIME

Cryptoquip

WHAT MIGHT YOU CALL TRUE STATEMENTS CONCERNING FAMOUS PAINTINGS, DRAWINGS AND SCULPTURES? ARTY-FACTS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

OSLO BERN ROME LIMA MINSK PARIS SEOUL SOFIA LISBON

Lexigo

JADED, DECOR, ROSES, SORCERER, REVERSE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

DISCOUNT BOOMERANG SUBSIDE DECLINE OVERFLOWING PARDON CRITICISM

Find the Words

Famous winery region

Kubok

