Puzzle solutions for Sunday, June 25, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumble: FLASHY TAMPER BATTEN ADJOIN PODIUM EXTENT
Answer: The clock hadn’t been invented yet, but it was — JUST A MATTER OF TIME
Cryptoquip
WHAT MIGHT YOU CALL TRUE STATEMENTS CONCERNING FAMOUS PAINTINGS, DRAWINGS AND SCULPTURES? ARTY-FACTS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
OSLO BERN ROME LIMA MINSK PARIS SEOUL SOFIA LISBON
Lexigo
JADED, DECOR, ROSES, SORCERER, REVERSE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
DISCOUNT
BOOMERANG
SUBSIDE
DECLINE
OVERFLOWING
PARDON
CRITICISM
Find the Words
Famous winery region
Kubok
