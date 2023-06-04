Puzzle solutions for Sunday, June 4, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

-

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: EXCITE HYMNAL NOTION JESTER IRONIC ASTRAY

Answer:

Eventually she would replace her wristwatch — AT ONE TIME OR ANOTHER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

SUPPOSING COMEDIAN CRYSTAL OR SINGER IDOL HABITUALLY COMPLAINED, I'D TELL HIM "STOP YOUR BILLY-ACHING!"

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LION BEAR DEER HARE MINK PUMA SEAL MOLE WOLF

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

VENUE, EVENTS, SHOVEL, LEVELED, DIXIE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PROPRIETOR ETIQUETTE PEWTER REPERTOIRE EQUIPPER POTPOURRI TYPEWRITER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Another year older

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 06/04/2023 - USA TODAY