Puzzle solutions for Sunday, June 5, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
BIKINI GROWTH CANVAS AFFORD EITHER SUMMON
The accuracy of the atomic clock could be counted on – TIME AND TIME AGAIN
Cryptoquip
WHAT DATA WOULD SOMEBODY EXPECT TO FIND IN AN ENCYCLOPEDIA ARTICLE ABOUT EXPLORER ERICSON? THE FACTS OF LEIF.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LAOS CHINA NEPAL INDIA THAILAND CAMBODIA
Lexigo
QUEUE, EXUDED, DRIER, RECEDE, ELECTED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BLUEBERRY
BLACKBEARD
BRADBURY
BEANBAG
BRISBANE
BIRDBATH
BACKBOARD
Find the Words
Watching a Mindil sunset
Kubok
