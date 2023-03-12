Puzzle solutions for Sunday, March 12, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
UTOPIA LOCALE VACANT FUSION BUDGET URCHIN
To him, the barber one floor up from the mattress store was – A CUT ABOVE THE REST
Cryptoquip
WHEN IT REALLY SEEMED LIKE EVERYONE WAS AVOIDING THE SHAGGY DOG, IT ASKED “IS IT SOMETHING I SHED?”
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
EMU DOVE EAGLE EGRET HERON ROBIN OSPREY
Lexigo
COSTS, SCOPE, EJECTED, DEDUCED, DEPUTY
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
WORKFLOW
STOWAWAY
WHIRLWIND
NEWSWORTHY
SNOWPLOW
WHEREWITHAL
AWKWARD
Find the Words
Endless natural talent
Kubok
