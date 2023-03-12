Puzzle solutions for Sunday, March 12, 2023

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-
-

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

UTOPIA    LOCALE    VACANT    FUSION    BUDGET    URCHIN

To him, the barber one floor up from the mattress store was – A CUT ABOVE THE REST

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

WHEN IT REALLY SEEMED LIKE EVERYONE WAS AVOIDING THE SHAGGY DOG, IT ASKED “IS IT SOMETHING I SHED?”

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

EMU    DOVE    EAGLE    EGRET    HERON    ROBIN    OSPREY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

COSTS, SCOPE, EJECTED, DEDUCED, DEPUTY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. WORKFLOW

  2. STOWAWAY

  3. WHIRLWIND

  4. NEWSWORTHY

  5. SNOWPLOW

  6. WHEREWITHAL

  7. AWKWARD

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Endless natural talent

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 03/12/2023 - USA TODAY

Recommended Stories