Puzzle solutions for Sunday, March 20

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

GROGGY ANNUAL BITTER

DECENT HANDLE THIRST

When the parents and their six children had a late dinner, – EIGHT ATE AT EIGHT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOQUIP

CITIZENS HAVE THE PREROGATIVE TO INGEST SOME FUZZY FRUIT WHENEVER THEY WANT. IT'S CALLED FREEDOM OF PEACH.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SOFIA CAIRO PARIS SEOUL MINSK TUNIS QUITO

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

WHERE, EAGER, REGARD, DREDGE, ENGINES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. SINCERE

2. COWARDLY

3. GRIEVING

4. DEAR

5. SPADES

6. MEMORIZED

7. BLASE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Explore the red centre

(Distributed by Creator's Syndicate)

Kubok

