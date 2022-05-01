Puzzle solutions for Sunday, May 1, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

–

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

GAGGLE ATTEST OBLONG GALLON SAILOR FUTILE

STILL GOING STRONG

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

WHAT COULD YOU CALL SOMEBODY WHO'S ALWAYS FLIPPING FROM ONE SPORTS BROADCAST TO ANOTHER? A GAME CHANGER.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ROBIN EAGLE HERON RAVEN CRANE EGRET FINCH STORK

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TOOTH, HEROES, SENSE, EROTIC, CAPACITY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

–

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

AMALGAM EXASPERATE HIRE FLEET DELIGHT SCHEME FLIRTATIOUS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Like another language

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today