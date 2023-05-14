Puzzle solutions for Sunday, May 14, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
LETTER SPLINT ASSURE EMERGE KITTEN UNPAID
It was time to open her Mother's Day gifts, so her family −
PRESENTED PRESENTS
Cryptoquip
RANCID BIRD-FEEDER FAT THAT HASN'T BEEN UTILIZED IN SO LONG IT'S BECOME DANGEROUS TO TOUCH: HAZMAT SUET
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SON UNCLE COUSIN MOTHER FATHER SISTER NEPHEW BROTHER
Lexigo
ADAPT, TASTY, YIELDS, SALAD, DISPERSAL
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MEXICO
EGYPT
CROATIA
MONTENEGRO
ANDORRA
DOMINICA
WALES
Find the Words
Heading out into the world
Kubok
