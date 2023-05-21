Puzzle solutions for Sunday, May 21, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

IMPACT FOURTH OPAQUE INFANT CHERUB DISMAYThe conversation was making his wife very angry —AS A “MAD-HER” OF FACT

Cryptoquip

WHEN I TOLD MY MOM I'D LOVE TO TAKE A TRIP TO A COLORADO SKI MECCA, SHE ANSWERED, "ASPEN AND YE SHALL RECEIVE."

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BAY SEA LAKE POND GULF COVE INLET LAGOON

Lexigo

CATARACT, TOTAL, LACED, EXECUTOR, DECADENCE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SNAPPED CAPPUCINO UNFLAPPABLE SCRAPPY PINEAPPLE ZAPPED TRAPPINGS

Find the Words

And they all lived happily ever after

Kubok

