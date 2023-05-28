Puzzle solutions for Sunday, May 28, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

INSIST MOSAIC UPHILL PERSON ORNERY MANTRA

The sound of his fingernails on the chalkboard was − A NOISE THAT ANNOYS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

WHAT COULD SOMEONE CALL THE PLACE OF THE OARSMAN SITUATED CLOSEST TO THE HEAD OF A SHIP? THE FRONT-ROW SEAT.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ITALY TONGA SPAIN NEPAL JAPAN HAITI CHINA CHILE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

BASES, SETBACK, KICKS, SKIRT, TORONTO

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

REPARTEE EXCHANGE BUFFET SUBSEQUENT MISSIVE RUBBISH HOIST

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Garden full of colour

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 05/28/2023 - USA TODAY