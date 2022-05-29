Puzzle solutions for Sunday, May 29, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
GLANCE DIVERT SHRIMP SCENIC ANYHOW PASTRY
After they cleaned up when Michelangelo was done painting the ceiling, it was a – "PRISTINE" CHAPEL
Cryptoquip
IF FOLKS MOVED RHYTHMICALLY TO COUNTRY SINGER SHELTON'S MUSIC, I BELIEVE THEY'D BE BLAKE-DANCING.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SWAN GOOSE CRANE EGRET PELICAN FLAMINGO
Lexigo
HAITI, INITIAL, LEVELED, DELVE, EDIBLE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ADDRESSEE
MISSISSIPPI
APPELLEE
COMMITTEE
BOOKKEEPER
TALLAHASSEE
GREENNESS
Find the Words
Weight training day
Kubok
