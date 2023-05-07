Puzzle solutions for Sunday, May 7, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Junbles: SHAKEN IODINE OBLONG ADJOIN EFFECT THWART
Answer: The power drill was like new, and since its purchase, it — HADN’T CHANGED A BIT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
IF A PERSON KEPT A LOG OF HOW MUCH MILK, BUTTER, CHEESE AND YOGURT THEY CONSUMED, WOULD THAT BE A DAIRY DIARY?
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PERU MALI IRAQ OMAN NORWAY POLAND TURKEY FINLAND
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
DIGIT, TITLE, ELITISM, MADMAN, NEVADA
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CANOPY
TRUNK
ORCHARD
SOFTWOOD
SAPLING
TWIG
WOODLAND
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Breathtaking valley views
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 05/07/2023 - USA TODAY