Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
FIDDLE HERMIT DETACH SMOOCH IMPAIR MIGHTY
The couple visited Big Ben after deciding it was — HIGH TIME THEY DID
Cryptoquip
WHEN THE INK-SQUIRTING MOLLUSK'S STATEMENT WAS NOTHING MORE THAN A JOKE, IT SAID, "JUST SQUIDDING!"
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
MOOSE MOUSE LEMUR OTTER HYENA TIGER WHALE HORSE
Lexigo
KAYAKS, STATED, DATES, STAYED, DEADBEAT
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ROCKET
TRAFFIC
FIRECRACKER
VACUUM
SHOUT
EXPLOSION
TRAIN
Find the Words
A great haul
Kubok
