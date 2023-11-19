Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

FIDDLE HERMIT DETACH SMOOCH IMPAIR MIGHTY

The couple visited Big Ben after deciding it was — HIGH TIME THEY DID

Cryptoquip

WHEN THE INK-SQUIRTING MOLLUSK'S STATEMENT WAS NOTHING MORE THAN A JOKE, IT SAID, "JUST SQUIDDING!"

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

MOOSE MOUSE LEMUR OTTER HYENA TIGER WHALE HORSE

Lexigo

KAYAKS, STATED, DATES, STAYED, DEADBEAT

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ROCKET TRAFFIC FIRECRACKER VACUUM SHOUT EXPLOSION TRAIN

Find the Words

A great haul

Kubok

