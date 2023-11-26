Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Answer: CHURCH INFUSE GENDER CANOLA UNTRUE REJECTShe picked up the book featuring autumn foliage photos and — LEAFED THROUGH IT

Cryptoquip

REMARK TO A VISITOR WHO HAPPENS TO BE A HUGE FAN OF CANOEING: "IF I KNEW YOU WERE COMING I'D'VE BOOKED A KAYAK!"

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BEE ANT FLEA WASP MOTH GNAT APHID BEETLE CRICKET

Lexigo

ADAPT, TREAD, DEEPER, RELEASE, EARNS

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ESTELLE EDDIE EUGENE ELLIE ENRIQUE EUGENIE EVANGELINE

Find the Words

Plenty to see and do

Kubok

