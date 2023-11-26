Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Answer: CHURCH INFUSE GENDER CANOLA UNTRUE REJECTShe picked up the book featuring autumn foliage photos and — LEAFED THROUGH IT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
REMARK TO A VISITOR WHO HAPPENS TO BE A HUGE FAN OF CANOEING: "IF I KNEW YOU WERE COMING I'D'VE BOOKED A KAYAK!"
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BEE ANT FLEA WASP MOTH GNAT APHID BEETLE CRICKET
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ADAPT, TREAD, DEEPER, RELEASE, EARNS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ESTELLE
EDDIE
EUGENE
ELLIE
ENRIQUE
EUGENIE
EVANGELINE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Plenty to see and do
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 11/26/2023 - USA TODAY