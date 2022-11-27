Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
ADJUST BOLDLY EMBLEM LEEWAY SCRIPT FORGOT
When it comes to providing Earth with heat, light, etc., the Sun – DOES A STELLAR JOB
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
IF ONE OF THE THREE STOOGES HAD A HIGH, WILD STRIP OF SPIKY HAIR, WOULD YOU NAME THAT A MOE-HAWK?
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
DRUM HARP OBOE LUTE FLUTE CELLO GUITAR CLARINET
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
KANSAS, SKIDS, SUZUKI, IDIOM, MANSION
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BALDERDASH
CLUE
MASTERMIND
SORRY
OPERATION
CRANIUM
RISK
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
All shapes and sizes
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
