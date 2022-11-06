Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

POSTAL    GRAVEL    ACQUIT    FEMALE    SKIMPY    DETACH

The nursery hoped their new genetically modified bushes would give them a – COMPETITIVE "HEDGE"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

WHAT DO YOU THINK A CERTAIN RUSSIAN PLAYWRIGHT USED TO ATTACH NOTES TO BULLETIN BOARDS? PUSHKIN'S PUSHPINS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

OHIO    IOWA    MAINE    IDAHO    ALASKA    ALABAMA    ARIZONA    FLORIDA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

EXERT, TRAVELER, REBEL, LEVELED, DELETES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. LETDOWN

  2. LETHARGIC

  3. LETO

  4. LETTERHEAD

  5. LETTUCE

  6. LETITIA

  7. LETTING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Cute critters

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

