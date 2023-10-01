Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: RUDDER EFFECT INTACT BOUGHT UPHELD EXHALE
Answer: The twins acted so differently that it was sometimes hard for them to — RELATE TO EACH OTHER
Cryptoquip
IF PEOPLE HAD WITNESSED THE TWENTY-NINTH U.S. PRESIDENT STASHING AWAY LOTS OF STUFF, THEY SAW HARDING HOARDING.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
RAT MOUSE BEAVER GERBIL HAMSTER SQUIRREL
Lexigo
APART, TRAIL, LIVID, DARTS, SUBTRACT
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BRIDGET
NATALIE
MINNIE
OSCAR
BENJAMIN
VLADIMIR
FREDDIE
Find the Words
Is it a bird? Is it a plane?
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 10/01/2023 - USA TODAY