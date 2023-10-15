Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumble: SHRANK SECEDE ONWARD SOCCER HAMMER WILLOW

Answer: When the children’s birthday party got a little out of control, the — REC ROOM WAS WRECKED

Cryptoquip

SUPPOSING MARGE SIMPSON WERE ON VACATION AND A BORING EVENT OCCURRED, IT WOULD BE NOTHING TO WRITE HOMER ABOUT.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BEE ANT FLEA GNAT MOTH WASP HORNET BEETLE TERMITE

Lexigo

VALVE, EVADE, ELOPED, DELAYS, SENSOR

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CARRIAGE CRACKERS PESTLE SAUCER THREAD POTATOES LIGHTNING

Find the Words

Never a dull moment

Kubok

