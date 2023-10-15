Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumble: SHRANK SECEDE ONWARD SOCCER HAMMER WILLOW
Answer: When the children’s birthday party got a little out of control, the — REC ROOM WAS WRECKED
Cryptoquip
SUPPOSING MARGE SIMPSON WERE ON VACATION AND A BORING EVENT OCCURRED, IT WOULD BE NOTHING TO WRITE HOMER ABOUT.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BEE ANT FLEA GNAT MOTH WASP HORNET BEETLE TERMITE
Lexigo
VALVE, EVADE, ELOPED, DELAYS, SENSOR
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CARRIAGE
CRACKERS
PESTLE
SAUCER
THREAD
POTATOES
LIGHTNING
Find the Words
Never a dull moment
Kubok
