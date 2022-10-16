Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
GOALIE NOTION LOCALE APPEAR LONGER FIBULA
The bowling alley formed a new bowling league, and players were ready to – GET THE BALL ROLLING
Cryptoquip
WHEN A PERSON'S CURIOSITY LEVEL ABOUT A TOPIC VACILLATES CONSIDERABLY, WHAT DO THEY HAVE? VARIABLE INTEREST.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BAY SEA POND COVE INLET OCEAN STRAIT HARBOR
Lexigo
PEPSI, INTENT, TEMPT, TALES, SPENDING
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
FIRST
ARGENTINA
DURACELL
CANINE
BAKING
OLYMPIANS
MARVEL
Find the Words
It's how we say it
Kubok
